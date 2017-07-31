Joe Smith traded to Indians

Joe Smith is headed back to Cleveland.

The Indians acquired Smith from the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday, according to FOX MLB reporter Ken Rosenthal.

Smith is 3-0 with 13 holds this season for Toronto. He has a 3.28 ERA and 1.12 WHIP, with 51 strikeouts in 35.2 innings.

The numbers from Smith are very similar to what he’s done his entire career and should bode well for Cleveland. Smith also had plenty of success pitching in Cleveland from 2009-2013, as he posted a 2.76 career ERA for the Indians.

The Indians are now adding another solid arm to an impressive bullpen that already features Andrew Miller and Cody Allen.