Joe West suspended 3 games for calling Adrian Beltre ‘biggest complainer’

Joe West’s comments about Adrian Beltre have reportedly landed the veteran umpire a three-game suspension.

During an interview with USA Today, West spoke about the Rangers third baseman and his propensity to complain about calls at home plate. West labeled Beltre the “biggest complainer” in the league.

“It’s got to be Adrian Beltre,” West told USA Today. “Every pitch you call that’s a strike, he says, ‘Whoa! Whoa! Whoa!’ I had a game with him recently and the pitch was right down the middle. He tells me, ‘that ball is outside.'”

“I told him, ‘You may be a great ballplayer, but you’re the worst umpire in the league. You stink.’”

In the wake of those remarks, West has been suspended for three games, as reported by Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times.

Joe West suspended 3 games after calling Adrian Beltre game's biggest complainer in USA Today, per WUA. Union strongly opposes suspension. — Bill Shaikin (@BillShaikin) August 9, 2017

As Shaikin added, the World Umpires Association is against the suspension and has issued the following statement on the decision.

#WUA issued the following statement in response to West’s suspension: pic.twitter.com/NiXFPVndQh — MLB World Umpires (@MLBaseballUmps) August 9, 2017

West has drawn the ire of players in the past, like Torii Hunter and Kerry Wood. On the other hand, there have also been plenty of good moments for West over his four decades as an umpire, like when Nelson Cruz took a picture with him during this year’s All-Star Game.