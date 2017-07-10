Joel Embiid caught two baseballs at the Home Run Derby

The Process is in Miami and is taking his talents to South Beach in a whole new way.

Joel Embiid was spotted in the crowd, along with Meek Mill, trying to shag some home runs during Monday night’s Home Run Derby. They appeared to have varying amounts of success.

embiid & meek try to catch a baseball pic.twitter.com/Z7G6fYtVck — LØØPSØØP (@vineydelnegro) July 11, 2017

It turns out that Embiid actually succeeded — not once, but twice.

Many homers were hit too far for Embiid, who was stationed just over the left field fence, to get to. A few did come his way, and he didn’t miss them.