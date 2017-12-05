Giant Joel Embiid, tiny Jose Altuve combine for funny photo

Jose Altuve and Joel Embiid are just another reminder that incredible athletes come in different sizes.

The two attended the 2017 Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year award ceremony on Tuesday night in Brooklyn. They posed next to each other for a photo that also included JJ Watt and Carlos Beltran. Take a look::

Sports Illustrated’s Rising Star of the Year @JoelEmbiid arrives to the @SInow Sportsperson of the Year Awards! pic.twitter.com/LEFNAspDHa — NBA (@NBA) December 6, 2017

Embiid is 7-feet tall, while Altuve is listed at 5-foot-6, which is why he only comes up to Embiid’s midsection.

Altuve and Watt were named SI’s Sportsperson of the Year for what they did for the city of Houston. Watt helped raise $37 million for Hurricane Harvey relief in Houston, while Altuve helped lead the Astros to a World Series title with an MVP season.

As for Embiid, well he was named SI’s Rising Star of the Year. And their photo is probably even better than the one of Altuve next to Aaron Judge.