Joey Votto heaves foul ball into stands (Video)

Something got into Joey Votton on Monday night.

The Cincinnati Reds first baseman had a funny display during his team’s game against the Chicago Cubs. Votto fielded a foul ball and instead of giving the ball to a fan or umpire like most players do, he decided to launch the ball into the stands:

Joey: Let's find a Reds fan to give this to.

Inner Joey: THROW IT OUT OF THE STADIUM pic.twitter.com/HUnDw7owHI — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) August 15, 2017

What was that all about? We’re trying to figure out what was more bizarre: Votto’s heave, or Joe Maddon playing four people in the outfield to defend against Votto: