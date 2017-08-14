Ad Unit
Joey Votto heaves foul ball into stands (Video)

by Larry Brown

Joey Votto throw

Something got into Joey Votton on Monday night.

The Cincinnati Reds first baseman had a funny display during his team’s game against the Chicago Cubs. Votto fielded a foul ball and instead of giving the ball to a fan or umpire like most players do, he decided to launch the ball into the stands:

What was that all about? We’re trying to figure out what was more bizarre: Votto’s heave, or Joe Maddon playing four people in the outfield to defend against Votto:

