Joey Votto has perfect quote about facing Clayton Kershaw

The amount of fear that Los Angeles Dodgers lefty Clayton Kershaw instills in opposing hitters continues to know no bounds.

Before Tuesday’s MLB All-Star Game in Miami, Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto was asked by Marlins great Mike Lowell about the lost art of choking up on the bat. Votto’s response was a classic:

Joey Votto tells Mike Lowell his four levels of choking up: Hitting, 2 Strikes, Scared to Death, Kershaw. — Jeff J. Snider (@snidog) July 11, 2017

And that’s a five-time All-Star and former NL MVP speaking, folks.

Kershaw, who is fully aware of his own dominance, and Votto will be on the same side for Tuesday’s Midsummer Classic. But we will see if an American League batter or two wises up and listens to Votto’s advice for facing Kershaw.