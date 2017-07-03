Joey Votto explains decision to skip Home Run Derby

Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto will not take part in the Home Run Derby, and unsurprisingly, one of baseball’s most cerebral players has an elaborate explanation as to why.

Votto admitted Sunday that he’d been offered the chance to participate, but said no for several reasons — namely injury avoidance and the unnatural nature of the contest.

Joey Votto will not participate in HR Derby, here's his answer on why he passed on it. pic.twitter.com/wfSau3Bdb2 — Elise Jesse (@Elise_JesseWLWT) July 2, 2017

Votto isn’t your stereotypical slugger. For him, hitting is an elaborate process, with the battle of wits against the pitcher equally as important as pure talent. It’s not a surprise that a competition like this doesn’t appeal to him. There will be no shortage of talent on display anyway, so the league will be just fine.