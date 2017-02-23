John Farrell disappointed in Rusney Castillo for not running out ground ball

Rusney Castillo is already cast as a major bust in Boston — but his latest act of disappointment is more an issue of effort rather than skill.

Castillo failed to run out a ground ball during an exhibition against Northeastern University on Thursday in what turned into a double play. There was one out at the time of his grounder to short, and Castillo thought there were too.

Red Sox manager John Farrell called it “disappointing.”

“Disappointing for a couple of reasons,” Red Sox manager John Farrell said via the Boston Herald. “One, he has lost the number of outs. Still, regardless of the number of outs, getting down the line is controllable. And for a player in his situation, every little aspect of the game is important. That’s something that was addressed in the moment. He needs to execute the game situation. And for that matter, every player. But that one obviously stood out.”

The Red Sox signed Castillo to a four-year, $72.5 million deal in 2014, which seems like a massive flop. He batted just .253 in 2015 and .250 in eight at-bats last season. Castillo is not on the Red Sox’s 40-man roster.