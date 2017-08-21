John Gibbons says Josh Donaldson could see more time at shortstop

Josh Donaldson may be bringing rain to the middle infield on a regular basis.

Speaking with MLB.com’s Gregor Chisholm, Toronto Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said that Donaldson, who made his first career start at shortstop in a 6-5 loss to the Chicago Cubs on Sunday, could see more time at the position.

“Not a lot of plays, but I thought they looked pretty good out there, kind of natural,” said Gibbons of his topsy-turvy lineup featuring Donaldson at short, Jose Bautista at third base, Ezequiel Carrera in right, and Ryan Goins at second base. “We’ll see. You may see them out there together again.”

The ex-MVP Donaldson, who started out as a catcher, has made 730 of his 785 career starts at third. But he remains one of the better defensive infielders in the league (case in point), so he’s definitely well-equipped for the challenge.