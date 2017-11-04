Johnny Cueto will not opt out of Giants contract

The San Francisco Giants avoided some drama this offseason involving pitcher Johnny Cueto.

Cueto decided not to opt out of his contract, meaning he still has four years and $84 million remaining on his current deal.

Cueto signed a six-year, $130 million deal with the Giants two years ago. The contract gave Cueto the ability to opt out of his contract after two years if he got off to a great start to his career in San Francisco.

Cueto had a great debut with the team and went 18-5 with a 2.79 ERA in 2016. This season he was shaky and went 8-8 with a 4.52 ERA in 25 starts.

The 31-year-old had to evaluate whether he could have made more on the open market, or gone to a team he preferred more than the Giants. In the end he decided staying with San Francisco was his best move.