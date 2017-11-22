Jon Jay reportedly receiving interest from Mariners

The Seattle Mariners have had talks with free agent outfielder Jon Jay, according to a report.

MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand says the two sides are talking and there is some momentum.

Source: Mariners and OF Jon Jay are talking. No deal done, but seems as though there's some momentum there. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) November 22, 2017

Jay, 32, is a versatile outfielder known for posting fairly high batting averages but with little power. He’s a .288 career hitter yet only has 33 career home runs in eight seasons.

Jay spent most of his career with the Cardinals before heading to San Diego in 2016 and playing for the Cubs last season. The lefthander is a decent platoon option as he has a bit more pop against right-handed pitchers than lefties.

Seattle could use some help in the outfield as they have Ben Gamel, Mitch Haniger, and then Guillermo Heredia, who is coming off surgery.