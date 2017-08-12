Ad Unit
Saturday, August 12, 2017

Yankees’ Jordan Montgomery hit in head with baseball during batting practice (Video)

August 12, 2017
by Grey Papke

The New York Yankees got a rather big scare on Saturday after pitcher Jordan Montgomery was hit with a baseball during batting practice.

YES Network caught the video of Montgomery being hit in the head by an errant line drive during batting practice.

According to Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports, Montgomery appears to be okay.

It’s been a rough week for the Yankees, who have lost six of ten since a big trade deadline move and saw Masahiro Tanaka land on the disabled list earlier Saturday.

