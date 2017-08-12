Yankees’ Jordan Montgomery hit in head with baseball during batting practice (Video)

The New York Yankees got a rather big scare on Saturday after pitcher Jordan Montgomery was hit with a baseball during batting practice.

YES Network caught the video of Montgomery being hit in the head by an errant line drive during batting practice.

.@Yankees rookie LHP Jordan Montgomery struck in the head by a foul ball during pregame BP. pic.twitter.com/WFfOr6VItK — YES Network (@YESNetwork) August 12, 2017

According to Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports, Montgomery appears to be okay.

Montgomery stayed on #Yankees' bench for a few minutes holding a towel to his head, then went into clubhouse. Awaiting update. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) August 12, 2017

According to a #Yankees official, it appears that Montgomery will be Ok. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) August 12, 2017

Update on Jordan Montgomery: evaluated by Yankees medical staff, he is uniform and is scheduled to make tomorrow's start. — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) August 12, 2017

It’s been a rough week for the Yankees, who have lost six of ten since a big trade deadline move and saw Masahiro Tanaka land on the disabled list earlier Saturday.