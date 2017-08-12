Yankees’ Jordan Montgomery hit in head with baseball during batting practice (Video)
The New York Yankees got a rather big scare on Saturday after pitcher Jordan Montgomery was hit with a baseball during batting practice.
YES Network caught the video of Montgomery being hit in the head by an errant line drive during batting practice.
.@Yankees rookie LHP Jordan Montgomery struck in the head by a foul ball during pregame BP. pic.twitter.com/WFfOr6VItK
— YES Network (@YESNetwork) August 12, 2017
According to Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports, Montgomery appears to be okay.
Montgomery stayed on #Yankees' bench for a few minutes holding a towel to his head, then went into clubhouse. Awaiting update.
— Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) August 12, 2017
According to a #Yankees official, it appears that Montgomery will be Ok.
— Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) August 12, 2017
Update on Jordan Montgomery: evaluated by Yankees medical staff, he is uniform and is scheduled to make tomorrow's start.
— Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) August 12, 2017
It’s been a rough week for the Yankees, who have lost six of ten since a big trade deadline move and saw Masahiro Tanaka land on the disabled list earlier Saturday.