Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa go back-to-back in Game 2

As soon as Kenley Jansen blew the save in Game 2 of the World Series, the Los Angeles Dodgers were toast.

Houston’s bats exploded late in Game 2 on Wednesday night. They score two runs off Jansen, handing him his first earned run and blown save of the postseason on a solo home run in the ninth by Marwin Gonzalez to tie it in the ninth. With the tough part — scoring off Jansen — out of the way, the rest came easy.

Jose Altuve led off the top of the 10th inning for the Astros with a solo home run off Josh Fields.

Carlos Correa followed with a solo shot that traveled further up the bleachers to make it 5-3 for Houston.

A team that looked dead in the water down 1-0 in the series and needing to score two runs off Kenley Jansen turned the series around with some clutch hitting with the late-game long ball. They also made some history in the process.