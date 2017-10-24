Jose Altuve upset over strike three call on low pitch

Jose Altuve was not happy with home plate umpire Phil Cuzzi for calling him out on strikes in the top of the fourth inning of Game 1 of the World Series at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday night.

Hits were tough to come by for the Astros against Clayton Kershaw, and it certainly didn’t help them when borderline calls went the Dodgers’ way. That was the case when Altuve was called out on strikes on a breaking ball low in the zone with a full count.

Altuve protested the calls he received, including the strikeout call on the 3-2 pitch that was low.

Joe Buck declares “painted corner” on called strike 3 to Altuve… Fox doesn’t show the digital strike zone?. So I will. This is BALL 4. pic.twitter.com/UNb4l0XCXj — Gregg DiPaolo (@GreggDiPaolo) October 25, 2017

Sure, Kershaw’s breaking balls drop a lot, so where the pitch crosses the plate is higher than where the catcher receives the ball, but that pitch was still low.

Call hurts #Astros

Strike 3 should be ball 4

Top 4 Kershaw vs Altuve

4% call same

3.9in from edge pic.twitter.com/3PiWkhgmFc — Astros Strike Zone (@AstrosUmp) October 25, 2017

Altuve tried to make up for that call with a single in the 7th, one of the few hits the Astros managed off Kershaw.