Jose Bautista hit by pitch night after bat flip (Video)

Jose Bautista was hit by a pitch during his first at-bat on Thursday as retaliation for his actions the night before.

In the top of the eighth inning on Wednesday, with the Blue Jays trailing 8-3, Bautista hit a solo home run. What followed was a bat flip that did not sit well with more than a few people. Atlanta’s Jace Peterson had a few words for Bautista as he rounded first base, and benches later emptied. Here’s video of the bat flip.

Jose Bautista with the BAT FLIP & TROT to tick the Braves off #BlueJays pic.twitter.com/VNsDXudAP2 — Around The Bases POD (@AroundBasesPOD) May 18, 2017

On Thursday, Braves pitcher Julio Teheran retaliated during Bautista’s first at-bat. Teheran went inside with the first pitch, and plunked Bautista in the left leg on the second pitch.

Julio Teheran comes in close on Bautista with first pitch. pic.twitter.com/Jrs3fBQ0CA — FOX Sports: Braves (@FOXSportsBraves) May 18, 2017

Warnings issued after Julio Teheran hits Jose Bautista. Tune in NOW to FOX Sports Southeast. #Braves pic.twitter.com/nOTwsbv08U — FOX Sports: Braves (@FOXSportsBraves) May 18, 2017

As ESPN Stats & Info pointed out, Teheran put a little extra on his second offering. It was his fastest pitch since 2015.

Julio Teherán's pitch to hit Bautista was 95.6 MPH. It was his fastest since 2015. — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 18, 2017

We already know Bautista isn’t the most popular person in Baltimore. It’s safe to say Atlanta is on that list as well.