Thursday, May 18, 2017

Jose Bautista hit by pitch night after bat flip (Video)

May 18, 2017
by Gordon Dixon

Jose Bautista was hit by a pitch during his first at-bat on Thursday as retaliation for his actions the night before.

In the top of the eighth inning on Wednesday, with the Blue Jays trailing 8-3, Bautista hit a solo home run. What followed was a bat flip that did not sit well with more than a few people. Atlanta’s Jace Peterson had a few words for Bautista as he rounded first base, and benches later emptied. Here’s video of the bat flip.

On Thursday, Braves pitcher Julio Teheran retaliated during Bautista’s first at-bat. Teheran went inside with the first pitch, and plunked Bautista in the left leg on the second pitch.

As ESPN Stats & Info pointed out, Teheran put a little extra on his second offering. It was his fastest pitch since 2015.

We already know Bautista isn’t the most popular person in Baltimore. It’s safe to say Atlanta is on that list as well.


