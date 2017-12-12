pixel 1
header
Tuesday, December 12, 2017

Jose Canseco jokes about sexual harassment to promote comedy show

December 12, 2017
by Larry Brown

Jose Canseco Leila Knight

Jose Canseco sent a bunch of jokes about sexual harassment via Twitter on Tuesday, and it turns out the inappropriate and odd tweets were part of a publicity stunt.

Here’s a look at the tweets Canseco sent where he joked about sexual harassment.

Then Canseco really tried to break out the humor with some jokes.

After he had sent all his jokes, Canseco’s Twitter account revealed the reason for the politically incorrect comments: he’s promoting a show at Caesar’s Palace.

If the trio have a show coming to Caesar’s, it’s not listed yet on the hotel/casino’s website.

Prior to Canseco revealing the planned show, his tweets were enough to cause the Oakland A’s to release a statement. The team said they were “disappointed” by the comments and said Canseco does not work for them or reflect their values.

Last year, the former A’s slugger was an analyst NBC Sports California, which televises A’s games.

Ultimately, Canseco is probably best left ignored by everyone.

Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus