Jose Canseco jokes about sexual harassment to promote comedy show

Jose Canseco sent a bunch of jokes about sexual harassment via Twitter on Tuesday, and it turns out the inappropriate and odd tweets were part of a publicity stunt.

Here’s a look at the tweets Canseco sent where he joked about sexual harassment.

What is going on with all these politicians molesting women I've been molested by several women and never complained — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) December 12, 2017

Well I mean I've been beaten by women taken advantage of by women and molested by women I never complain but it was kind of a turn-on — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) December 12, 2017

Then Canseco really tried to break out the humor with some jokes.

I see the difference I guess cuz I was a good-looking guy and these politicians look like a bag of boogers — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) December 12, 2017

These women complaining against sexual misconduct are just racist against ugly men — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) December 12, 2017

What do you call a pretty woman with an inbred looking politician. ……. — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) December 12, 2017

PAID — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) December 12, 2017

Why is everyone so worried about what I am saying I'm just a simple guy trying to pay my bills worry about who's running our country — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) December 12, 2017

After he had sent all his jokes, Canseco’s Twitter account revealed the reason for the politically incorrect comments: he’s promoting a show at Caesar’s Palace.

Our show is coming soon to Las Vegas it's going to be incredible it's called Renegades at Caesar's Palace — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) December 12, 2017

there's no such thing as being politically correct it's called being a liar and a hypocrite — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) December 12, 2017

Jim McMahon Terrel Owens and myself Jose Canseco coming soon to Vegas Caesars Palace our show will be called Renegades check it out — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) December 12, 2017

If the trio have a show coming to Caesar’s, it’s not listed yet on the hotel/casino’s website.

Prior to Canseco revealing the planned show, his tweets were enough to cause the Oakland A’s to release a statement. The team said they were “disappointed” by the comments and said Canseco does not work for them or reflect their values.

A statement from the Oakland A's. pic.twitter.com/TREZpby3nU — Oakland Athletics (@Athletics) December 12, 2017

Last year, the former A’s slugger was an analyst NBC Sports California, which televises A’s games.

Ultimately, Canseco is probably best left ignored by everyone.