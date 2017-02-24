Jose Fernandez was divorced, death certificate reveals

Jose Fernandez was married at one point in his life, according to the former Miami Marlins pitcher’s official death certificate.

TMZ obtained a copy of the document this week, and it lists Hernandez’s marital status as “divorced.” It is unclear when he was married, but Fernandez never spoke about having been married publicly.

Fernandez was 24 at the time he died in a fatal boating accident last September. The already tragic story became even more heartbreaking when news surfaced that Hernandez was about to become a father, as his girlfriend was pregnant at the time. The baby was expected to be delivered in February.