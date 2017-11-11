Josh Beckett arrested after allegedly tackling singer at country bar

Former MLB pitcher Josh Beckett was arrested on Friday night following some alleged dangerous behavior at a bar in Texas.

According to a police report obtained by TMZ, Beckett was at an open mic night at a country club in Texas with some friends when he decided to jump on the stage in the middle of a performance and tackle a singer. Police were called to the scene, and Beckett was arrested for public intoxication after officers determined he was “a danger to himself and others.”

More from TMZ:

According to the police report, obtained by TMZ Sports, Beckett admitted to stage diving and said he hit his leg on the speaker during the incident. The worst part … the singer of the band told cops he suffered serious injuries to his arm, neck and shoulder from the incident … including a torn rotator cuff and dislocated shoulder.

TMZ shared a photo that appears to show Beckett diving on stage, though the 37-year-old’s lawyer insists his client was merely horsing around. Beckett has since apologized to the man he tackled.

Beckett, the MVP of the 2003 World Series, had a reputation for engaging in frat boy behavior during his MLB career, so most people won’t be surprised by his arrest.