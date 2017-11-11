pixel 1
Saturday, November 11, 2017

Josh Beckett arrested after allegedly tackling singer at country bar

November 11, 2017
by Steve DelVecchio

Former MLB pitcher Josh Beckett was arrested on Friday night following some alleged dangerous behavior at a bar in Texas.

According to a police report obtained by TMZ, Beckett was at an open mic night at a country club in Texas with some friends when he decided to jump on the stage in the middle of a performance and tackle a singer. Police were called to the scene, and Beckett was arrested for public intoxication after officers determined he was “a danger to himself and others.”

More from TMZ:

According to the police report, obtained by TMZ Sports, Beckett admitted to stage diving and said he hit his leg on the speaker during the incident.

The worst part … the singer of the band told cops he suffered serious injuries to his arm, neck and shoulder from the incident … including a torn rotator cuff and dislocated shoulder.

TMZ shared a photo that appears to show Beckett diving on stage, though the 37-year-old’s lawyer insists his client was merely horsing around. Beckett has since apologized to the man he tackled.

Beckett, the MVP of the 2003 World Series, had a reputation for engaging in frat boy behavior during his MLB career, so most people won’t be surprised by his arrest.

