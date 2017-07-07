Mark Shapiro: Josh Donaldson trade unlikely to improve Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays president Mark Shapiro seemingly ruled out a Josh Donaldson trade on Thursday.

Shapiro told TSN 1050’s “The Scott MacArthur Show” that he found it difficult to imagine the Blue Jays making a deal involving Donaldson that would make them better.

“Josh is one of the best players in all of Major League Baseball,” Shapiro said, via Lucas Casaletto of theScore. “I’m not saying it’s impossible but it’s hard for me to foresee any scenario where you trade one of the best players in baseball and get better.”

With the Blue Jays at 40-45 and struggling to gain any traction in the AL playoff race, the team has some tough decisions to make. Donaldson has dealt with injury issues during the season, and has hit only .245 with eight homers in 43 games. He’d still be a big prize on the trade market, but Toronto certainly doesn’t sound inclined to make him available.