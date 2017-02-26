Report: Josh Hamilton needs another knee operation

Josh Hamilton’s body is not cooperating in his efforts to reboot his MLB career.

Jeff Wilson of Fox Sports Southwest reported Sunday that Hamilton, who didn’t play in the big leagues in 2015, will likely need a minor arthroscopic procedure on his knee on Monday.

Josh Hamilton is on his way back to Houston for an exam on left knee. Expectation is he will have knee scoped Monday. #Rangers — Jeff Wilson (@JeffWilson_FWST) February 26, 2017

Hamilton’s knee hasn’t cooperated for well over a year now, despite proclamations otherwise that did not come true. The former MVP turns 36 in May and hasn’t played at a truly high level since 2012. It’s not unreasonable to think he may never make it back at this point.