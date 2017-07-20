Report: Josh Harrison on Red Sox radar

Another day, another potential savior at third base for the Boston Red Sox.

Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports Thursday that Boston is interested in Josh Harrison, but the Pittsburgh Pirates’ asking price is said to be high.

Harrison, 30, is club-controlled through 2020 and was just selected to his second career All-Star team, both of which would help explain that price tag.

The Red Sox have a cast a wide net in their attempt to remedy their anemic third base situation, and Harrison, who can also play in the outfield, is one of the more versatile options potentially available on the market. He will likely cost them a rich haul of prospects though, but Boston almost has to make a move with the rest of the AL East rapidly breathing down their neck.