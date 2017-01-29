Report: Justin Morneau, Twins have mutual interest in return

Could Justin Morneau and the Minnesota Twins end up reunited? It appears the possibility is in the cards.

The Pioneer Press’ Mike Berardino reported on Sunday that there is mutual interest between the Twins and Morneau, who is a free agent.

Morneau turns 36 in May and is unsigned, but could provide a left-handed bat and designated hitter for interested teams. He’s preparing for his 15th MLB season, according to his former Twins teammate, Michael Cuddyer.

“I actually talked to him the other way,” Cuddyer said at the team’s TwinsFest event, via Berardino. “He’s doing well. He’s preparing his body to play. Obviously there are still a lot of bats out there on the market. He’d like to play, but you’ve got to find a job.”

Morneau played 10 seasons with the Twins from 2003-2012. He made four straight All-Star teams from 2007-2010 and won the AL MVP award with the Twins in 2006.

Morneau only saw limited action last season with the White Sox after returning from elbow surgery. He batted .261 with 14 doubles and six home runs in 203 at-bats.

He can still swing the stick, but the question is whether or not the Twins will have enough at-bats to give him. The Twins also have Kennys Vargas set to take at-bats at DH and first base.