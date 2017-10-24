Justin Turner says Chris Taylor is the hero

Justin Turner and Chris Taylor have been taking turns playing the role of hero for the Los Angeles Dodgers in the postseason. But Turner says that Taylor is the real hero.

Taylor got things started with a solo home run to lead off Game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday, and then he worked a two-out walk before Turner’s 2-run home run in the bottom of the sixth. The NLCS co-MVPs accounted for all three of the team’s runs in Game 1. Afterwards, Turner was singing the praises of the team’s center fielder.

“I think CT’s the hero,” Turner said of Taylor. “He got us on the board early. He drew the 2-out walk, stayed in the zone, and gave me the opportunity. That’s what he’s been doing for us all year long. He’s the sparkplug at the top of our lineup and when he goes, we go.”

Taylor is batting .286 with two doubles, three home runs, eight walks and 10 runs scored in the postseason. Turner is batting .371 with four doubles and 14 RBIs in the postseason. The Dodgers wouldn’t be where they are without those duo.