Justin Turner puts Dodgers ahead with 2-run home run (Video)

Justin Turner did it once again for the Dodgers.

The NLCS co-MVP blasted a tie-breaking 2-run home run in the bottom of the sixth inning of Game 1 of the World Series Tuesday to put the Dodgers up 3-1 on the Houston Astros.

Turner’s homer followed a walk by leadoff man Chris Taylor, and it came with two outs in the inning.

The homer was Turner’s fourth of the postseason and gave him 14 RBIs.

Justin Turner is batting .382, slugging .735 & putting up a 1.223 OPS with 4 HRs and 14 RBIs in just 8 postseason games for LA. Good lord. — Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) October 25, 2017

Interestingly, it was the Dodgers’ NLCS co-MVPs who did damage early against Dallas Keuchel in Game 1. Taylor hit a solo home run and then scored on Turner’s 2-run shot.