pixel 1
header
Tuesday, October 24, 2017

Justin Turner puts Dodgers ahead with 2-run home run (Video)

October 24, 2017
by Larry Brown

Justin Turner walk-off

Justin Turner did it once again for the Dodgers.

The NLCS co-MVP blasted a tie-breaking 2-run home run in the bottom of the sixth inning of Game 1 of the World Series Tuesday to put the Dodgers up 3-1 on the Houston Astros.

Turner’s homer followed a walk by leadoff man Chris Taylor, and it came with two outs in the inning.

The homer was Turner’s fourth of the postseason and gave him 14 RBIs.

Interestingly, it was the Dodgers’ NLCS co-MVPs who did damage early against Dallas Keuchel in Game 1. Taylor hit a solo home run and then scored on Turner’s 2-run shot.

Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus