Justin Turner puts Dodgers ahead with 2-run home run (Video)
Justin Turner did it once again for the Dodgers.
The NLCS co-MVP blasted a tie-breaking 2-run home run in the bottom of the sixth inning of Game 1 of the World Series Tuesday to put the Dodgers up 3-1 on the Houston Astros.
Turner’s homer followed a walk by leadoff man Chris Taylor, and it came with two outs in the inning.
Justin Turner hits a two-run home-run! Best Player in Baseball! #ThisTeam #WorldSeries #LetsGoDodgers pic.twitter.com/LTz4HQfxmK
— SportsNotes (@SportsNotes23) October 25, 2017
The homer was Turner’s fourth of the postseason and gave him 14 RBIs.
Justin Turner is batting .382, slugging .735 & putting up a 1.223 OPS with 4 HRs and 14 RBIs in just 8 postseason games for LA. Good lord.
— Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) October 25, 2017
Interestingly, it was the Dodgers’ NLCS co-MVPs who did damage early against Dallas Keuchel in Game 1. Taylor hit a solo home run and then scored on Turner’s 2-run shot.