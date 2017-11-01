pixel 1
Wednesday, November 1, 2017

Justin Turner hints that he will shave beard if Dodgers win it all

November 1, 2017
by Larry Brown

Justin Turner has been rocking a serious beard and some long hair for months, but it all could disappear after Wednesday night.

The Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman hinted after Tuesday night’s Game 6 win in the World Series that he would shave his lengthy beard if his team wins the championship.

Turner’s signature beard has become somewhat iconic over the postseason. The third baseman was co-NLCS MVP and had been helping to carry the Dodgers to the World Series, but he’s slowed down against Houston with only three hits. The three were big ones — a homer and two doubles — but he hasn’t driven in a run since Game 1. Perhaps he’s due for a breakout game in Game 7, which would lead to him shaving too.

