Justin Turner hints that he will shave beard if Dodgers win it all

Justin Turner has been rocking a serious beard and some long hair for months, but it all could disappear after Wednesday night.

The Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman hinted after Tuesday night’s Game 6 win in the World Series that he would shave his lengthy beard if his team wins the championship.

Postscript: Justin Turner did hint that he'll follow through and shave his beard if the Dodgers win it all. Just wouldn't say when. — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) November 1, 2017

Turner’s signature beard has become somewhat iconic over the postseason. The third baseman was co-NLCS MVP and had been helping to carry the Dodgers to the World Series, but he’s slowed down against Houston with only three hits. The three were big ones — a homer and two doubles — but he hasn’t driven in a run since Game 1. Perhaps he’s due for a breakout game in Game 7, which would lead to him shaving too.