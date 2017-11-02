Justin Upton to sign new five-year deal with Angels

The Los Angeles Angels’ August trade for Justin Upton was not for naught.

The Angels and Upton agreed on a one-year extension to his existing contract. Upton was under contract for $88 million over the next four seasons but could have opted out of his deal this offseason. Instead, the Angels gave him a fifth year, so he’s set to earn $105 million over the next five years, according to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale. That gives him an additional $17 million guaranteed.

Upton’s new deal also reportedly contains a full no-trade clause, according to Jon Morosi.

The Angels acquired Upton from the Tigers just before the waiver trade deadline passed in August and sent Grayson Long and Elvin Rodriguez to Detroit in return. Though Upton did fine in his limited action for the Angels, the move did not pay off as the Angels finished 80-82 and didn’t come close to making the playoffs.

Upton, 30, is coming off arguably his best season as a pro. He batted .273 with a .901 OPS, 35 home runs and 109 RBIs.