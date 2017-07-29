Report: Justin Verlander almost certain to remain with Tigers

The Detroit Tigers may well make more trades ahead of Monday’s deadline, but it sounds like Justin Verlander won’t be involved.

According to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports, it would require a “miracle” for the Tigers to move Verlander between now and the July 31 deadline.

The main issue for would-be suitors is Verlander’s contract. He makes $28 million per year through 2019, and the Tigers have not shown a willingness to pick up a large enough portion to make a deal worthwhile. For that reason, an August trade is seen as unlikely, too.

This is more or less in line with what we’ve heard all along. The contract has limited Verlander’s value, and the fact that his ERA sits at an unsavory 4.50 has done little to help.