Justin Verlander sends hilarious tweet after Game 5 win

Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander sent a hilarious tweet after his team won Game 5 of the World Series Sunday night 13-12 in 10 innings.

The game lasted over five hours and involved multiple lead changes, not to mention tons of drama. Verlander captured the feelings of many with this funny tweet:

Here's a #beforeandafter photo of me from that game. OMG!!!! what a crazy game!!! Took 40ish years off my life. … https://t.co/MXwr1GYMfe pic.twitter.com/n9la2icCSA — Justin Verlander (@JustinVerlander) October 30, 2017

Verlander is the scheduled Game 6 starter for Houston. They’ll be counting on him to close out the World Series in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Rich Hill will be pitching for the Dodgers, looking to extend the series.