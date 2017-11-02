Kenley Jansen promises a Dodgers championship despite loss

The Dodgers came within one game of returning the World Series trophy to Los Angeles, but it was ultimately the Houston Astros who prevailed, winning Game 7 by a score of 5-1 for their first ever title on Wednesday night.

Despite the letdown and the crushing loss, Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen guaranteed a championship for Los Angeles in the very near future.

Kenley Jansen: "This team is not going to give up. We are going to bring a championship back to LA. I promise you that." — Bill Shaikin (@BillShaikin) November 2, 2017

It was Jansen’s blown save in Game 2 of the World Series that breathed some early life into the Astros, but also Jansen’s six-out save in Game 6 that pushed Los Angeles to the brink.

In reflecting on the entire series, it’s the Game 2 performance that will likely motivate and propel Jansen moving forward. He and his teammates came that close to winning it all and that can be an addicting feeling.

The Dodgers are a very good team and will likely be right back in the thick of things in 2018. We’ll know then if Jansen can deliver on his promise.