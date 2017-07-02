Kevin Cash fractures ankle while jogging, will continue to manage Rays

Kevin Cash suffered an extremely unfortunate injury, but it won’t stop him from doing his job as manager of the Tampa Bay Rays.

Sunday morning, prior to the Rays’ series finale against the Orioles, Cash fractured his ankle while jogging. As Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times adds, Cash plans to be in the dugout for the game and going forward.

Another injury for #Rays: Manager Kevin Cash fractured left ankle while running this morning. Will manage today and stay with team. — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) July 2, 2017

The Rays have been hit hard by injuries so far this season. Most notably, Kevin Kiermaier, a Gold Glove Award winner last season, is out with a fracture in his right hip and expected to be out until August. Colby Rasmus, Brad Miller, Rickie Weeks Jr., and Matt Duffy are on the disabled list as well.

Cash is in his third season as manager of the Rays and has compiled a 191-216 record. Tampa is currently in third place in the American League East.