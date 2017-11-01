Hitting coach Kevin Long not expected to return to Mets

Hitting coach Kevin Long is not expected to return to the New York Mets, according to a report.

Newsday Mets reporter Marc Carig reported Tuesday night that Long is not expected to return to the team after being passed over for the team’s managerial position and with his contract expiring. Long is a highly regarded coach and was very popular among Yankees hitters, especially Alex Rodriguez, during his time with the Bronx Bombers prior to his tenure with the Mets.

The Mets hired Indians pitching coach Mickey Callaway for their managerial job, which was created when the team let Terry Collins go. Long, 50, also received consideration for the Nationals’ managerial job, which went to Dave Martinez.