Wednesday, June 7, 2017

Koda Glover explains incident with Yasiel Puig

June 6, 2017
by Larry Brown

Koda Glover Yasiel Puig

Koda Glover shared his side of what happened in his dust-up with Yasiel Puig to end Tuesday’s Dodgers-Nationals game.

Glover struck out Puig to end Washington’s 2-1 win, and the two traded words. That led to benches clearing after the game was over:

Asked about the incident after the game, Glover said he didn’t like Puig staring at him.

Puig seemed to think Glover said something to him, which led him to take a few steps towards the mound.

We’ll see if the feelings linger into Wednesday’s series finale. The Nats are looking for the sweep.


