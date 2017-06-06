Koda Glover explains incident with Yasiel Puig

Koda Glover shared his side of what happened in his dust-up with Yasiel Puig to end Tuesday’s Dodgers-Nationals game.

Glover struck out Puig to end Washington’s 2-1 win, and the two traded words. That led to benches clearing after the game was over:

Puig and Koda Glover exchange unpleasantries and a brawl nearly breaks out after puig goes down swinging pic.twitter.com/4OFrYEzLWS — Def Pen Sports (@DefPenSports) June 7, 2017

Asked about the incident after the game, Glover said he didn’t like Puig staring at him.

Koda: "Tempers flared a little bit. It is what it is. I don't have any hard feelings towards him. He was staring at me and I didn't like it" — Dan Kolko (@masnKolko) June 7, 2017

Puig seemed to think Glover said something to him, which led him to take a few steps towards the mound.

We’ll see if the feelings linger into Wednesday’s series finale. The Nats are looking for the sweep.