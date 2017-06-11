Korean baseball game delayed by drunk fan climbing atop stadium for ball (Video)

One Korean baseball fan took intoxication at sporting events to a whole new level over the weekend.

According to Dan Kurtz of MyKBO.net, Sunday’s game between the Hanwha Eagles and the Samsung Lions of the KBO League, the highest level league of South Korean baseball, was delayed by a drunk fan who climbed to the top of Daejeon Hanbat Baseball Stadium for a ball.

Darwin Award Nominee: Drunk fan in Daejeon climbed atop stadium to get a ball; resulted in delay in game, Hanwha proceeded to blow the lead pic.twitter.com/XHGTmWw7un — Dan Kurtz (@MyKBO) June 11, 2017

What’s worse is the reckless self-endangerment appears to have been in vain.

I don't believe so — Dan Kurtz (@MyKBO) June 11, 2017

And here we thought that Detroit Red Wings fans were hardcore. As it turns out, Korean baseball fans are definitely about that life … or at least risking it.