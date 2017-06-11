Ad Unit
Sunday, June 11, 2017

Korean baseball game delayed by drunk fan climbing atop stadium for ball (Video)

June 11, 2017
by Darryn Albert

One Korean baseball fan took intoxication at sporting events to a whole new level over the weekend.

According to Dan Kurtz of MyKBO.net, Sunday’s game between the Hanwha Eagles and the Samsung Lions of the KBO League, the highest level league of South Korean baseball, was delayed by a drunk fan who climbed to the top of Daejeon Hanbat Baseball Stadium for a ball.

What’s worse is the reckless self-endangerment appears to have been in vain.

And here we thought that Detroit Red Wings fans were hardcore. As it turns out, Korean baseball fans are definitely about that life … or at least risking it.


Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus