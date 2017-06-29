Kris Bryant expected to be out through weekend

Kris Bryant may have been optimistic about avoiding a DL stint, but apparently the Chicago Cubs are a little more concerned about the status of their third baseman.

Bryant sprained his ankle on Wednesday, though the reigning MVP said Thursday he was feeling better and hopeful he would avoid the DL.

Kris Bryant is optimistic his sprained ankle will not force him onto DL. — Patrick Mooney (@CSNMooney) June 29, 2017

Cubs manager Joe Maddon apparently feels otherwise.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times’ Gordon Wittenmyer, Maddon said Bryant is likely to be out through the weekend. The Cubs have an off day on Monday, meaning Bryant might not be back until Tuesday at the earliest. The team apparently is considering a DL stint for their slugger.

Jeimer Candelario started at third base in Bryant’s place on Thursday. He slugged his first career home run in Chicago’s 5-4 win over Washington.