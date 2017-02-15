Kushners backing out of Marlins purchase over ambassador issue

The Kushner family issued a statement on Wednesday night in which they said they were backing out of their pursuit of the Miami Marlins over an ambassador issue.

The Kushners were reported to be close to purchasing the Miami Marlins from owner Jeffrey Loria. That news came out last week. Then on Wednesday, a report circulated saying Loria is going to become an ambassador for the US to France.

Considering Jared Kushner is the son-in-law of President Trump, many thought there was some improper favoritism worked out where Loria was getting the ambassador job in exchange for selling the team to the Kushners.

In their statement, the Kushners said that their purchase and the ambassadorship are unrelated, and they are suspending their interest in purchasing the Marlins.

Statement from Charles Kushner son in law re possible ambassadorship for owner of Marlins: pic.twitter.com/ve7pv7FNwl — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) February 16, 2017

Notice how the family did say they remain interested in purchasing an MLB team. Keep in mind that another report said Charles Kushner would not be approved as an MLB owner because of his criminal past. That means his sons — Jared and Josh — would have to be involved in such a purchase. Josh was said to be the leading Kushner trying to make the Marlins purchase.