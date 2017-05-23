Kyle Schwarber crushes 470-foot home run (Video)
Too bad home runs with nobody on base only count for one run, because if distance were a factor, Kyle Schwarber’s monster homer on Tuesday would have counted for several.
Schwarber blasted a 470-foot home run in the first inning of the Chicago Cubs’ game against the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday.
Look at it go! @kschwarb12 smashes a 470-foot round-tripper, his longest @MLB homer. https://t.co/htlxyC34CI #Statcast pic.twitter.com/7bV76y4z9Q
— #Statcast (@statcast) May 24, 2017
That was Schwarber’s 7th home run of the season, and according to Statcast, the longest of his career.
Schwarber’s gotten off to a slow start this season, as he’s batting just .190. But the power has been a saving grace and has his OPS close to nearly .700. If he and Anthony Rizzo start to get hot, look out.