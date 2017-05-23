Kyle Schwarber crushes 470-foot home run (Video)

Too bad home runs with nobody on base only count for one run, because if distance were a factor, Kyle Schwarber’s monster homer on Tuesday would have counted for several.

Schwarber blasted a 470-foot home run in the first inning of the Chicago Cubs’ game against the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday.

That was Schwarber’s 7th home run of the season, and according to Statcast, the longest of his career.

Schwarber’s gotten off to a slow start this season, as he’s batting just .190. But the power has been a saving grace and has his OPS close to nearly .700. If he and Anthony Rizzo start to get hot, look out.