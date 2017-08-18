Lance Lynn shares hilarious Little League World Series memory

St. Louis Cardinals right-hander Lance Lynn looks back quite fondly on his time in Little League — perhaps a little too fondly.

The 2017 Little League World Series officially kicked off on Thursday, and Lynn took an opportunity to share this funny memory of his own time in Williamsport, per Jim Hayes of FOX Sports Midwest.

Lance Lynn's best memory of the Little League World Series: meeting kids from other countries and teaching them to say bad words in English. — Jim Hayes (@TheCatOnFox) August 18, 2017

The former All-Star Lynn appeared in the Little League World Series back in 1999, representing the Brownsburg team from his native Indiana. MLBers these days don’t always uphold the sanctity of their Little League memories, but it sounds like Lynn, now 30 years old, does not fall into that category.

Image via FOX Sports Midwest on YouTube