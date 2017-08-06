Little Leaguer smacks grand slam to trees on cue from announcer

Remember the name Jayce Blalock, because the youngster looks like a potential star.

Blalock crushed a grand slam for his Georgia Little League team during a Southeast Region elimination game against a South Carolina squad Sunday. The best part of the grand slam wasn’t just how far Blalock hit it — though the distance was incredibly impressive — but how Blalock smacked it on cue from the announcers.

During Blalock’s at-bat, the ESPN announcers mentioned that they were told by Blalock’s coaches that the 13-year-old could hit the ball to the trees.

“They said he can hit it in the trees. Now if he hits it that far, that’d be amazing,” said one of the announcers.

Sure enough …

"They said he could hit it into the trees …" You were saying? #LLWS pic.twitter.com/QcWJnimLnV — Little League (@LittleLeague) August 6, 2017

You think MLB scouts are already salivating for a kid who can hit bombs that far at that age? I think so too.