Report: ‘Little momentum’ in Dodgers’ talks for Giancarlo Stanton

Reports that the Dodgers were interested in trading for Giancarlo Stanton created a lot of buzz during the week, but those talks reportedly are not far along.

Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times reported Wednesday that there was “little momentum” in the Dodgers’ talks with the Miami Marlins centering around Stanton, though that could always change.

Sources: While Dodgers have made contact with Miami re: Giancarlo Stanton, there is little momentum to those talks. Could change, but for now, shrug emoji. — Andy McCullough (@McCulloughTimes) November 15, 2017

This is more or less in line with everything else we’ve heard. Stanton may be available, but nothing is remotely close. Stanton may be amenable to a move to Los Angeles, but it sounds like we’re still at the stage where the two sides are just feeling each other out.