Wednesday, November 15, 2017

Report: ‘Little momentum’ in Dodgers’ talks for Giancarlo Stanton

November 15, 2017
by Grey Papke

Giancarlo Stanton

Reports that the Dodgers were interested in trading for Giancarlo Stanton created a lot of buzz during the week, but those talks reportedly are not far along.

Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times reported Wednesday that there was “little momentum” in the Dodgers’ talks with the Miami Marlins centering around Stanton, though that could always change.

This is more or less in line with everything else we’ve heard. Stanton may be available, but nothing is remotely close. Stanton may be amenable to a move to Los Angeles, but it sounds like we’re still at the stage where the two sides are just feeling each other out.

