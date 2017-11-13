Logan Morrison receiving interest from Angels, Red Sox

Logan Morrison figures to cash in this offseason following his big 2017 season for the Tampa Bay Rays.

Morrison is receiving interest from both the Angels and Red Sox, according to reports.

#Angels expected to meet with agent for Logan Morrison during this week’s GM Meetings, source says. @MLB @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 13, 2017

Sources: Red Sox meeting Logan Morrison’s reps today in addition to Carlos Santana’s reps. Bat search off ground on Day 1 at GM meetings. Healthy Morrison hit career-high 38 home runs in ’17 https://t.co/5bqBfus96E — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) November 13, 2017

Morrison is coming off his best season ever as he slugged 38 homers for Tampa Bay with an .868 OPS. Morrison is a career .245 hitter with a career .763 OPS.

Given his career work, it wouldn’t be surprising for Morrison to disappoint whomever signs him as a free agent.