Monday, November 13, 2017

Logan Morrison receiving interest from Angels, Red Sox

November 13, 2017
by Larry Brown

Logan Morrison

Logan Morrison figures to cash in this offseason following his big 2017 season for the Tampa Bay Rays.

Morrison is receiving interest from both the Angels and Red Sox, according to reports.

Morrison is coming off his best season ever as he slugged 38 homers for Tampa Bay with an .868 OPS. Morrison is a career .245 hitter with a career .763 OPS.

Given his career work, it wouldn’t be surprising for Morrison to disappoint whomever signs him as a free agent.

Comments

