Logan Morrison: Playing for Royals would be ‘dream come true’

The Kansas City Royals are likely to see an exodus of players this offseason, but we know of one who wants to play for the team.

Free agent first baseman Logan Morrison said on MLB Network Radio Thursday that playing for the Royals “would be a dream come true.” He was asked by hosts Jon Morosi and Jim Duquette how he would feel if KC gave him a call in free agency and then gave his enthusiastic answer.

“That would be pretty cool,” Morrison said. “That would be a dream come true. My dad taking me to Kauffman Stadium when I was little … that’s kind of where I saw for the first time what I wanted to do in life. And to be able to put that uniform on everyday would be a huge, huge accomplishment for me. It would be fulfilling a dream. I would be more than honored, privileged to be able to do something like that.”

Morrison, 30, is coming off a career year. He slugged 38 home runs for the Rays, though he batted just .246. The Kansas City native could be a decent option for the Royals, who are likely to lose Eric Hosmer in free agency. Despite his powerful year, Morrison’s career .245 average means he probably will come somewhat cheaply.

Here is audio of the interview.