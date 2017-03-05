Lorenzo Cain wants long-term contract with Royals

The Kansas City Royals were one of baseball’s best teams for a two year period, but the core is starting to erode, and the front office will have some difficult decisions to make.

One of those decisions revolves around outfielder Lorenzo Cain, who is set to become a free agent after the 2017 season. If it were up to Cain, he’d stay in Kansas City.

“You can’t help but think about that,” Cain said, via Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com. “You try not to, but it’s there. You know, if it were up to me, I’d be here long-term.”

The problem for the Royals is that Cain isn’t the only player they have to make a decision on. Mike Moustakas and Eric Hosmer also have free agency coming up, and unless the team decides to spend big, they probably won’t be able to keep all of them. They’ve already dealt a player who was in the last year of his contract, and if Kansas City falls out of contention before the trade deadline, they may have some very interesting decisions to make.