Luis Guillorme catches bat flying towards dugout with one hand (Video)

A Mets prospect did his best to make sure people remember his name by making one of the more memorable plays of the early spring training season.

During the second inning of Thursday’s game between the Mets and Marlins, Adeiny Hechavarria swung at a pitch from Robert Gsellman and lost the grip of his bat during the process. As the bat flew towards the dugout, some Mets ducked for cover and others got out of the way. Not Luis Guillorme, though. The 22-year-old effortlessly and nonchalantly reached up with his right hand to snag the bat as if it was no big deal. Take a look below.

That’s one way to make an impression. After the game, Guillorme played it cool when asked about the moment.

“I just literally saw the bat coming at me and caught it,” Guillorme said, via MLB.com. “Didn’t think much of it.”

Guillorme spent last year in the Florida State League and hit .263 with one home run and 46 RBI in 123 games. While his offensive numbers aren’t overly impressive, the Mets organization is impressed with Guillorme defensively. We can certainly see he’s sure handed.

H/T Cut4