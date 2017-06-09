Madison Bumgarner throws bullpen, set for simulated game

San Francisco Giants ace Madison Bumgarner is moving closer to a return.

According to John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle, Bumgarner threw a 20-pitch bullpen session on Friday, and he is slated to throw a simulated game on the team’s next road trip.

Bumgarner threw 20 pitches off bullpen mound, all fastballs, and will throw a simulated game next trip in Denver. Big step. — John Shea (@JohnSheaHey) June 9, 2017

Bumgarner is working his way back from a dirt bike accident that led to a shoulder injury. There remains no firm timetable for his return. August could be a possibility, though he sounds as if he is making good progress and he might be able to beat that.