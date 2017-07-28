Magic Johnson guarantees World Series victory for Dodgers

Having raced out to a staggering 71-31 record on the year, the Los Angeles Dodgers have co-owner Magic Johnson brimming with confidence.

Speaking at ace lefty Clayton Kershaw’s annual Ping Pong 4 Purpose event on Thursday night, Johnson guaranteed a World Series victory for the Dodgers.

“The Dodgers are going to win the World Series. This is our year,” said Johnson, per Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times.

“Get healthy. Lead us,” Johnson continued, addressing Kershaw. “That’s the only ring I don’t have, and I need that ring.”

Johnson, who himself brought five titles to Los Angeles leading the Lakers in the 1980s, has been successful in his clairvoyance recently. But though the Dodgers are clearly baseball’s best team right now, there’s a lot of flukiness and random luck that come into play during the MLB postseason, so hopefully the Basketball Hall of Famer won’t have to change his name to Magic Jinxson.