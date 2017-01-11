Mallex Smith traded twice in span of 77 minutes

Mallex Smith certainly had quite the action-packed afternoon.

Smith, a 23-year-old outfielder, was traded along with reliever Shae Simmons from the Atlanta Braves to the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday in exchange for a pair of minor leaguers. Smith’s stay in Seattle proved to be a brief one, however, as shortly thereafter, he was again traded from the Mariners to the Tampa Bay Rays as part of a package for left-hander Drew Smyly.

The two transactions took place over the course of just 77 minutes, per Cut4.

For Smith, who batted .238/.316/.365 with three home runs, 22 RBIs, and 16 stolen bases in 72 appearances for the Braves last season, he’s now just one more trade away from pulling off the rarely-seen Ridnour Trifecta.

Image Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports