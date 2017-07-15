Manny Machado: Watching All-Star Game was ‘a little boring’

Baltimore Orioles third baseman Manny Machado got the full fan experience for the MLB All-Star Game — and did not think that much of it.

Though not selected to the game, Machado made his way to Miami and watched the proceedings from the stands, sitting with his wife and nephew. So what did he think?

“Yeah, it’s a little boring to watch it,” Machado said, via Roch Kubatko of MASN. “I don’t know how people go out there and watch games. Now I know why sometimes people don’t come to games. But it was nice.”

That’s two of the sport’s brightest young stars saying some variation of the same thing: baseball needs a shot in the arm. It’s safe to say it’s not necessarily for everyone.