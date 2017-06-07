Manny Machado leaves game after catching spike from Andrew McCutchen (Video)

Manny Machado was forced to leave Wednesday’s game against the Pirates after being the recipient of a hard slide from Andrew McCutchen.

During the second inning, McCutchen stole third base as part of a double-steal by Pittsburgh. When Machado received the throw from catcher Caleb Joseph and attempted to apply the tag, McCutchen’s spikes caught Machado on the left wrist. Here’s video of the slide.

Manny Machado gets a spike in the wrist from Andrew McCutchen, karma remains undefeated… pic.twitter.com/rDZF5pBb3Y — 12to6⚾️ (@12to6Baseball) June 8, 2017

Machado left the game with what the Orioles called wrist soreness.

Manny Machado left tonight's game with left wrist soreness. #Birdland — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) June 8, 2017

Machado has been an All-Star each of the past two seasons. However, he has struggled at the plate so far this year, hitting just .214/.290/.432 with 12 home runs and 27 RBI. Hopefully, it’s just soreness and nothing more for Machado, who has blossomed into one of the best players in baseball.