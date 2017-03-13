Manny Ramirez gets unlimited sushi, optional practice in Japan contract

Manny Being Manny is about to hit another continent, and the former MLB slugger’s contract with his Japanese team is one to behold.

Yes, Manny Ramirez has signed with a Japanese independent ball team called the Kochi Island Fighting Dogs. The Boston Globe went through and pointed out some of the wild aspects of his contract with the team.

According to them, Manny will get to wear a jersey that just says “Manny” on the back. But that’s note even close to the best part. The Globe says Ramirez gets “unlimited sushi” during the season, a hotel suite on road trips, his own Mercedes with a driver, and optional practice.

I’m guessing it was the latter part that sealed the deal.

Manny last saw MLB action in 2011 with the Rays. He spent time in the minors the following three seasons. And now he’s about to try out some of the best sushi Japan has to offer — at least for the unlimited variety.