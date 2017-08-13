Marcell Ozuna believes Giancarlo Stanton can hit 70 home runs

Miami Marlins outfielder Marcell Ozuna thinks very, very highly of teammate Giancarlo Stanton’s massive power.

So highly, in fact, that he isn’t ruling out Stanton hitting 30 homers in the next month and a half.

Ozuna said Saturday that he believes Stanton, who hit his 40th home run of the season in a 6-3 win over the Colorado Rockies, is capable of making it to 70 homers this season, putting him at the doorstep of Barry Bonds’s single-season record.

“He can get 70,” Ozuna said, via Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald. “Why not? The way he’s going right now?”

Stanton is on pace to hit 56 home runs this year. His 40th dinger already set a new career high, but he’s probably not making it to 70. Even 60 would be a stretch.

Ozuna and the Marlins should enjoy Stanton while they can, given trade rumors are likely to intensify now that the team is set to come under new ownership.